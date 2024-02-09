McCollister: What Baton Rouge needs in its next mayor 

A professional city manager hired to work as chief administrative officer with the next mayor and Metro Council should be at the top of the list to help our city operate more efficiently every day for residents and businesses, writes Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece.

A majority of U.S. cities have a city manager. Baton Rouge does not, though several of our mayors had the opportunity to hire one to serve as CAO, and passed.

East Baton Rouge Parish government has a budget topping $1 billion and employs more than 4,500 employees, last time I checked. That is not a small task even for an experienced CEO. But we don’t seem to get that, and keep expecting a politician and their pals—who have little executive experience—to run things efficiently and effectively, McCollister writes.

He recently spoke to the city manager of Frisco, Texas, which has consistently been one of the fastest-growing cities in America. George Purefoy was hired by Frisco in the late 1980s when the population of the city north of Dallas was just 5,000. It is now 227,000, the same as the city of Baton Rouge.

Purefoy told me the community came together early on and decided on a goal of getting a minor league baseball team, and went after it. Then it added more sports teams and practice facilities, leading the city to attract the new PGA of America headquarters, a theme park and countless other developments.

In talking with Purefoy, he made this observation: “You all have LSU right there. What does the city do to partner with them?”

It was a good question, McColister writes. When LSU won not only the national championship for women’s basketball, but also the national championship in college baseball last year, what did we do?

Did we capitalize on the spectacular year? Was there a parade downtown for either team, as in 2004, which could have drawn national media attention and brought our city and state together? It was a huge missed opportunity.

Also in his column, McCollister suggests other ideas on how Baton Rouge’s next mayor can improve operations, including hiring for specific roles that could transform the city.

Read his full column from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.