McCollister: Waguespack is the right choice for governor

Editor’s note: This column from Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister reflects the opinion of the author only and does not constitute an endorsement by Business Report. Business Report does not endorse any candidate for political office.

Stephen Waguespack should be the next governor of Louisiana.

He’s the best candidate in the field for anyone who believes our state and economy can climb higher. His sensible blend of innovative policies and reform will produce growth opportunities for everyone—not just the privileged few—beginning on day one of his administration.

Tired of watching your children and grandchildren move to the greener pastures of other states? If so, then Waguespack and his vision for growth and a better tomorrow provides our best hope of reversing the rush of outmigration by improving our quality of life while also expanding and diversifying Louisiana’s economy.

This is a critical election. While other Southern states are flourishing, Louisiana continues floundering, at best, in the shoals of mediocrity. How many more opportunities can we waste before it’s irreversibly too late?

Many may remember me writing at the beginning of the year that I was done with sharing my opinions on candidates. I’m making an exception, however, because this is such a dire time in Louisiana’s history. Simply put, the stakes are too high for me to remain silent.

We are in a crisis. Leadership matters. What are you going to do?

The man known as “Wags ” has a full understanding of Louisiana’s problems and its promise. Working with Gov. Bobby Jindal he helped bring school choice to parents and students while also reimagining the archaic charity hospital system, providing modern facilities and better patient outcomes through a series of hospital partnerships.

As CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry (essentially the state’s chamber of commerce) he worked with small businesses and governments to open doors and create new jobs in Louisiana, while preserving ones we already have. He has fought to keep our taxes low and streamline regulations on business and lower the cost of insurance. He knows how to work with others to get things accomplished—not just sue people to get headlines.

Make no mistake, I strongly believe Jeff Landry, the current poll leader, will put us on a wide road that leads to a dead end for our state and children.

Prior to Wags joining the race, or the field being set, I warned in February about the character and tactics of the real Jeff Landry. The bully has only gotten worse.

Landry is smart to avoid the public scrutiny of candidate debates or journalistic inquiries. Either might show the emperor has no clothes, little empathy, no ideas and only self-serving values.

There are six weeks left to change the course of Louisiana’s future. As a friend, I know Wags well and am all in to support and help him statewide to win.

Louisiana needs a bold leader with a visionary plan to lift all residents of this state, rather than telling those who disagree with him to move elsewhere. A leader who governs with ideas, not intimidation.

Stephen Waguespack is that leader.

