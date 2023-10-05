McCollister: This is a critical moment for Louisiana 

In addition to sharing his views about the constitutional amendments on the ballot for the Oct. 14 election, in his new opinion piece Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister writes about Louisiana’s population loss and the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry’s strategic plan for the future.

Axios recently reported on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, writing that it is one of the best resources for a quantified look at American life. The big takeaway: Incomes are falling and people are moving to states like Florida, Idaho and South Carolina.

But they aren’t moving to Louisiana, McCollister writes, urging residents to “wake up” to the problem.

Should Louisiana acknowledge the declining trends and elect strong leaders, the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, or LABI, believes it knows the road to travel to a successful future: LA23. The pro-business organization recently released this strategic plan, developed over the past year by expert consultants, that concentrates on four key areas: education and workforce development, tax and business climate, economic development, and safety and resiliency.

McCollister also provides an update on the petition to transform City Park, turning the golf course into something that represents the “highest and best use” for the property.

Read his full column from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.