McCollister: Remember, ‘It’s the economy, stupid’ 

In 1992, Louisiana native James Carville coined the phrase, “It’s the economy, stupid.” America was going through tough times and families were struggling at the time, and Carville cut right to the main issue for voters.

Last month, another native, Ron Faucheux, wrote an Advocate editorial headlined, “Election for governor must be about Louisiana’s economic future.” It was reminiscent of the Carville quote, just using a few more words, writes Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece.

Louisiana has relied on disaster relief, insurance proceeds and federal assistance to get by since Hurricane Katrina, and when it runs out the state will have to stand on its own economy to stay afloat, Faucheux writes. McCollister agrees.

We know there will be many issues in the governor’s race—public safety, education, infrastructure, health care and our families—and all are important, McCollister writes. But a strong economy is critical to pay the bills, our own as well as those of the government. Absent that, our challenges will become severe. And without jobs, more people will leave.

This raises the critical question: Which candidate for governor can bring Louisiana together with an economic plan and has the skills to get it done?

Also in his opinion piece, McCollister writes about a new idea taking shape in New Orleans. The Louisiana Music and Heritage Experience Museum. The Advocate described the facility as “a $160 million, 120,000-square-foot interactive museum, completely dedicated to all aspects of Louisiana music.”

New Orleans has built many big attractions over the decades, including the Superdome, National WWII Museum, the convention center, Audubon’s Aquarium of the Americas, Woldenberg Riverfront Park and the Audubon Zoo.

So, what about the Capital Region? As McCollister has asked before, what is our big idea or dream attraction that would put us on the map?

Read McCollister's full column from the latest edition of Business Report.