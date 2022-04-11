McCollister: New CEO a critical hire for VBR and Capital Region

Many in Baton Rouge are unaware that Visit Baton Rouge is searching for a new CEO to replace Paul Arrigo, who is retiring in a few months after 20 years on the job.

“The impact that this key leadership position can have on our community became clear when I met Nashville Mayor John Cooper at a gathering in Shreveport last year,” writes Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece. “I asked him if he knew my friend Butch Spyridon, who heads the Nashville convention and visitors bureau. His reply: ‘Oh yes,’ adding, ‘No one person has done more for the growth of Nashville than Butch.’”

That’s high praise. Most people know that Nashville is booming, but what they might not know is that 30 years ago, Spyridon was the head of Visit Baton Rouge before leaving for Tennessee.

VBR board chair Claude Reynaud Jr. and the search committee must have one goal: Find “another Butch Spyridon,” McCollister writes.

This should not simply be the role of the search committee but must also be a priority for Mayor Sharon Weston Broome as well as those who lead the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, the airport and BREC. This new leader on the team can potentially impact the city in a big way.

In his column, McCollister also repeats his endorsement in the current runoff for 19th Judicial District Courts, Div. E: Brad Myers.

And looking to this fall’s elections, McCollister calls for voters to clean up the East Baton Rouge Parish school board, criticizing both Republicans and Democrats who currently sit on the board. Connie Bernard, David Tatman, Mike Gaudet, Dawn Collins and Evelyn Ware-Jackson are not serving Baton Rouge children, and shouldn’t be on the board.

McCollister doesn’t know if all will run for reelection but says, “it’s clear all of them should retire, allowing for a new vision and commitment to children. This is why I push for systemic change and charters and vouchers to create competition, giving power to parents while taking it away from these unreliable politicians who falter and fade. We must keep changing the system, but this fall let’s clean up the board.”

Read McCollister’s full column from the latest edition of Business Report.