McCollister: Mississippi riverfront should be a 2025 priority

I have lived in Baton Rouge my entire life, and my children and grandchildren also live here, Rolfe McCollister writes in his latest column. Yet, in recent conversations with others, I have become concerned that our Capital City is in decline. We are losing population, talent and confidence. We need a spark to light a fire of revival.

Having our city and downtown nestled along a riverbank is unique and special. I searched and found 10 other significant U.S. cities that have taken advantage of their riverfront status: Pittsburgh, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Nashville, St. Louis, Kansas City, San Antonio, Richmond and Indianapolis. The other, of course, is New Orleans, and we’re all familiar with the first-rate developments they’ve made along a 2-mile stretch of the Mississippi River. I am envious, writes McCollister.

While these cities have all worked for years to take advantage of their waterfronts, developing projects that provide quality of place, economic development and tourist attractions—we have only talked and talked about taking advantage of our prime real estate location.

Plan BR was the 1998 effort that brought to town master planner Andres Duany, the creator of Seaside on 30A in Florida. He made us think differently, and his fingerprints are all over a wonderful first step of downtown progress. Plan BR II, in 2006, was less successful.

This month, a selection committee will interview national and international firms interested in spearheading Plan BR III. These firms have all done successful waterfront work. They will engage those in our community who want to dream about the future, help Baton Rouge create its distinct brand, instill pride and build momentum for quality growth.

Over 30 years ago, Butch Spyridon headed Visit Baton Rouge before leaving to help build Nashville into a thriving community and tourist destination. A former Nashville mayor told me, “No one person has had more of an impact on our success than Butch.”

Spyridon spoke in Baton Rouge recently, saying, “Without a downtown, you don’t have a city.” He also said our riverfront hasn’t changed since he was here 30 years ago. That is sad.

The column mentions two other proposed projects—the new LSU arena and the $1 billion Memorial Stadium sports complex—that would complement Plan BR III to create a “string of pearls.”

Spyridon says Baton Rouge can’t afford to do all three projects simultaneously and must set priorities. He says Plan BR III must be the first choice as it will have the most significant daily impact on our city. It is our “front door” to new business and visitors. It builds on what has previously been done by adding something extraordinary to put us on the map. The other “pearls” are big ideas, too, but both currently are shrouded in unanswered questions and concerns, writes McCollister.

Plan BR III is a project that all residents, businesses, investors and entrepreneurs can participate in and enjoy. It can serve the greater good by improving young people’s and families’ quality of life, drawing tourists and conventions, and generating revenues for the parish.

In his column, McCollister also discusses Saturday’s runoff election for mayor, challenging voters to roll the dice and vote for change.

He also declares that not only did Democrats suffer a loss on November’s election night, but the mainstream media also took another beating.

