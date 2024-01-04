McCollister: BRAC needs bold, innovative leadership 

A new year means new opportunities. One such opportunity is hiring a new CEO for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, writes Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece.

After 15 years, Adam Knapp has departed to become the CEO of the statewide Committee of 100.

BRAC’s search for a new CEO is critical, McCollister writes, arguing that it’s more important than the upcoming mayor’s race. The entire business community must realize there is much at stake and hold BRAC and the new CEO accountable—as well as the mayor and our political leaders.

Most successful cities and regions are driven by a strong business community that embraces the concepts of risk, evolution and growth. Business unites to lead, and the politicians follow, and Baton Rouge’s chamber is a pivotal piece of that—it needs a CEO who is a bold leader and innovator.

Also in his column, McCollister praises Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels and the remarkable season he provided LSU fans with, as well as his humility, leadership and being a role model for young people.

Read McCollister’s full column from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.