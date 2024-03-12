Mayor Broome approves $7M HUD grant agreement for community initiatives

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome on Monday announced that she has approved a $7.6 million grant agreement with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The grant agreement will provide funding for a variety of initiatives aimed at revitalizing disinvested communities in Baton Rouge.
Here’s a breakdown of where that funding will go:
- $3 million will support grocery stores in north Baton Rouge, where food deserts are common. The Office of Community Development will soon open a notice of funding opportunity for developers and grocery store operators to submit proposals.
- $1.4 million will support affordable housing projects. Developers will be able to apply for the funding through the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
- $750,000 will support blight cleanup initiatives. Small businesses will be able to participate in the bid process for the funding through the Department of Development. Baton Rouge has long grappled to tackle blight, litter and other visual pollution, and previous Mayors Bobby Simpson and Kip Holden repeatedly “declared war” on the issue.
- $634,000 will support community-led violence intervention programs through Safe Hopeful Healthy BR.
- $500,000 will support after-school programs through the Boys and Girls Club at the Inspiration Center at Howell Park.