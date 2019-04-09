Mayor Broome appoints new administrator, replacing Tamiara Wade

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has appointed a new assistant chief administrative officer—Pamela Ravare-Jones—to replace Tamiara Wade in overseeing the city-parish departments of human development and services, human resources, Employ BR and juvenile services.

Wade, meanwhile, will transition into a new role as director of juvenile services, according to a release issued by the mayor’s office. She will also continue to facilitate the mayor’s education initiatives and the Women’s Advancement Commission.

Ravare-Jones, the former national chief operating officer of the Association of Latino Professionals for America, has, according to the mayor’s statement, more than 20 years of “extensive worldwide business expertise in corporate America, non-profit organizations, higher education, and international affairs.”

Ravare-Jones earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Southern University and her MBA from LSU. She later obtained a doctorate of business administration from California Intercontinental University.

“I feel incredibly honored to accept this appointment within city government, returning to East Baton Rouge Parish to contribute my skills and talents ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across departments,” said Ravare-Jones in a statement.

This is the mayor’s the second ACAO appointment this year, following Kelvin Hill who Broome tapped in late January to a newly created position overseeing public works, bringing the mayor’s senior staff to four ACAOs.