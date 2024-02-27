Mayor Broome announces $10M homelessness initiative

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome today announced a significant homelessness prevention initiative that would see nearly $10 million in investments go toward combating homelessness in East Baton Rouge Parish.
All of Mayor Broome’s proposals will go before the Metropolitan Council at a later date.
Here is a breakdown of the proposed investments:
- $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds have been approved for the construction of the first non-congregate shelter in East Baton Rouge Parish at St. Vincent de Paul. The facility would also be the first 24-hour shelter in the parish. The facility would “bridge the gap to housing for hundreds of families annually,” according to a statement from the mayor’s office.
- $515,036 of Emergency Solutions Grant funds have been awarded to five shelters in East Baton Rouge Parish for operational expenses. Those funds will be split between St. Vincent de Paul, Bishop Ott; St. Vincent de Paul, Sweet Dreams; Youth Oasis; Catholic Charities, Sanctuary for Life; and Catholic Charities, Joseph Homes.
- $200,000 in American Rescue Plan funds have been proposed for operational expenses at the One Stop day shelter operated by the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless.
- $2,166,086 of Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS funds have been awarded to six partner organizations to provide rental assistance for people living with HIV/AIDS in East Baton Rouge Parish.
- $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds have been approved for administrative costs related to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. According to a statement from the mayor’s office, this would allow $4.5 million in remaining rental assistance funds to focus on eviction diversion, homelessness prevention and housing stability for families at high risk of violence.
- Mayor Broome’s administration is currently reviewing proposals for $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds for the development of permanent housing units for unhoused families and individuals.