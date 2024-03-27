Mayor announces grant funding for youth centers

More than $1 million of grant awards will; be used to develop two community spaces to provide essential services and opportunities for at-risk youth in Baton Rouge, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday.

The Community Development Block Grant funding, once approved by the Metropolitan Council, will support the construction of the Inspiration Center at Howell Park in north Baton Rouge and the rehabilitation of the Youth City Lab in the former Assemblies of God Church and Sarkis Rug Store​ on Government Street in Mid City.

Per the grants, $750,000 will go to the Inspiration Center in Howell Park, to be developed in collaboration with the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club of Metro Louisiana, BREC and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Another $411,897 will go to the Youth City Lab, to be developed in collaboration with Front Yard Bikes, Big Buddy, Humanities Amped and Line for Line.