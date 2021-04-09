Mass vaccination site to open at Bon Carré

Baton Rouge-area residents will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine shots at a drive-thru mass vaccination site being set up by the Federal Emergency Management Agency at the Bon Carré Business Center starting next week.

According to an announcement from Gov. John Bel Edwards, the vaccination site will be open Tuesday through Sunday each week.

The FEMA site will have the capacity to deliver several thousand vaccines a day. Its vaccine allocations will come directly from the federal government and are in addition to weekly allocations the state receives. Everyone age 16 and older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana, though 16 and 17 year olds must receive the Pfizer vaccine.

More than 445, 000 Louisiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have died since the virus first surfaced in the state thirteen months ago. So far, more than 1.2 million Louisianans have gotten vaccines, says Dr. Courtney N. Phillips, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health.

The city of Baton Rouge has partnered with Uber and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation to help provide transportation for residents seeking COVID-19 vaccinations. See the announcement.