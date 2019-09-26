Marucci Clubhouse expanding with six new locations

Marucci Clubhouse, Marucci’s professionally-inspired indoor hitting facility, is expanding into six new locations—two in Louisiana and four outside the state.

Locations are planned for Lafayette and New Orleans, as well as Austin, Orlando, Las Vegas and Ozark, Missouri.

Marucci Clubhouse Lafayette will be opening inside Surge Entertainment, a 54,000-square-foot indoor sports and family entertainment center co-owned by Saints quarterback Drew Brees. The clubhouse is expected to open sometime next month and will be the third location for the brand, which opened stores in Baton Rouge and Covington in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Marucci Clubhouse Lafayette will allow customers to demo new products as well as purchase membership options allowing 24/7 access to indoor cages and bullpens. The facility will also serve as a specialty retail shop.

“Adding another Marucci Clubhouse in a baseball-rich area such as Lafayette was a no-brainer,” Marucci Co-founder and CEO Kurt Ainsworth said in a press release. “With tournaments being played on most weekends in and around the Lafayette area, we have a good understanding for their love of baseball and softball. We also certainly know the climate and the importance of indoor practice time as well as the need for a specialty retail location.”

Like Lafayette, the Orlando, Austin and Missouri locations are also expected to open in October. The expansion into those four markets were announced this month, while the New Orleans and Las Vegas locations are only teased on Marucci’s website, with no opening date mentioned.