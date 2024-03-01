Marsh McLennan Agency completes acquisition of local insurance provider

Not even two weeks after announcing the deal, Marsh McLennan Agency said Friday it has completed its acquisition of Baton Rouge-based Louisiana Companies.

Louisiana Companies, founded in 1980, is an insurance provider primarily catering to businesses and individuals in the construction, distribution, health care, hospitality and manufacturing industries.

As part of the deal, MMA also acquired Shreveport-based Querbes & Nelson, an insurance and risk management firm.

Financial details of the acquisitions have not been disclosed.

With the closing of these acquisitions, MMA has doubled its presence in Louisiana. Kevin Briggs will serve as CEO of Louisiana Companies and Q&N, Mike Belanger will be president and chief sales officer of Q&N, and Ryan Allen will serve as president and chief sales officer of Louisiana Companies. George Nelson remains with both companies serving as a senior adviser.

