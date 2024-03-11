Market forces are pushing homebuilders to think smaller

After years of prioritizing large homes, the nation’s biggest and most powerful homebuilders are finally building a greater number of smaller ones, driving a shift toward more affordable housing, The Washington Post reports.

The boom in smaller construction has cut median new-home sizes by 4% in the past year, to 2,179 square feet, census data shows, the lowest reading since 2010. That’s helped bring down overall costs and contributed to a 6% dip in new-home prices in the same period.

Townhouses, in particular, are increasingly popular, accounting for 1 in 5 new homes under construction at the end of 2023―a record high, according to an analysis of census data by the National Association of Home Builders. To cut costs, companies are building smaller and taller, with fewer windows, cabinets and doors.

This wave of new construction promises a crucial first step toward addressing a critical shortage of starter homes that has sidelined first-time home buyers and contributed to inflation, the Washington Post reports.

“Even a slightly smaller home can be thousands of dollars cheaper—for both builders and buyers,” says Andy Winkler, director of housing and infrastructure at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington think tank. “This is a trend driven by just how unaffordable housing has become, with sky-high prices, rising interest rates and so few homes for sale.”

