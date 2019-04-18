Marcus closes in Acadian Village Shopping Center

Marcus, a contemporary women’s and children’s boutique, has closed its doors in the Acadian Village Shopping Center.

According to a note taped to the door, store credits can be used at Kool Kids NOLA, the shop’s sister location on Magazine Street in New Orleans that’s being rebranded as Juju’s Kids Boutique. Multiple calls to the store’s Magazine Street location went unanswered this morning.

Previously known as Baby Bump Maternity & Children, the boutique rebranded a few years ago and was one of the original tenants of the shopping center, which was developed by Commercial Properties Realty Trust.

Alpine Acadian, a Texas LLC connected to Lincoln Property Company Retail, bought the shopping center last April for $38.2 million, but a representative of Lincoln Property this afternoon said the company neither manages nor owns any property in Baton Rouge. The parish assessor’s office still lists the owner online as Alpine Acadian.