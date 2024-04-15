March was a better month for Baton Rouge casinos

Baton Rouge casinos saw their cumulative March revenue rise by 11.3% from February, according to the state gaming board’s latest report.

L’Auberge Baton Rouge was once again the Capital Region’s top earner, bringing in $16,087,034—a 7.8% rise from February. Compared to March 2023, though, the casino is down 9.5%.

The Queen Baton Rouge brought in $8,530,652, a 17.6% increase from February. The casino is up 71% from last year.

The Belle of Baton Rouge, meanwhile, brought in $752,148—a 19.5% rise from February. Compared to March 2023, though, the casino is down 34.4%.

All told, Baton Rouge casinos reported $25,369,835 in March, up from February’s $22,799,547. Compared to March 2023, cumulative casino revenue in Baton Rouge is up 6.1%.

Read the state gaming board’s full report here.