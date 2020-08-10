Many government contractors are returning PPP funds 

About 5 million small companies across the country rushed to get government-backed loans this spring amid fears the coronavirus pandemic would destroy their business.

Now, many are returning the money with interest—including government contractors that could face the loss of new business, or be forced to take a rate cut on future work, if it is determined they didn’t need the money, The Wall Street Journal reports.

About $30 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans had been returned as of mid-July, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said during congressional testimony. There remains a total of about $520 billion in PPP loans outstanding.

Some money was returned after warnings by the Treasury Department that public companies and others with access to capital shouldn’t be seeking PPP loans. Others, including retailers and restaurants, didn’t use the money because they weren’t able to resume operations. And for some, the worst-case scenario didn’t come to fruition as they successfully transitioned to a work-from-home environment or obtained relief through other government-funded programs.

In the $550 billion government-contracting business, some companies decided to return funds because they continued to be paid during the pandemic and knew they would face added scrutiny if they applied to have the debt forgiven, according to executives of these firms who spoke with The Wall Street Journal.

In addition, the government has made it clear that Federal Acquisition Regulation rules that oversee contracted work are in play. This means the government will receive credits in return for forgiven loans, raising the prospect that prime government contractors would be forced to do future work at a lower billing rate. Read the full story.