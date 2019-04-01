Manage your attention, not your time, to get more done

We live in a culture obsessed with personal productivity. We devour books on getting things done and dream of four-hour workweeks. We worship at the altar of hustle and boast about being busy. The key to getting things done, we’re often told, is time management. If you could just plan your schedule better, you could reach productivity nirvana.

But after two decades of studying productivity, New York Times writer Adam Grant says he’s convinced that time management is not a solution—it’s actually part of the problem.

A better option is attention management: Prioritize the people and projects that matter, and it won’t matter how long anything takes. Attention management is the art of focusing on getting things done for the right reasons, in the right places and at the right moments, Grant writes.

Often our productivity struggles are caused not by a lack of efficiency, but a lack of motivation, so reminding yourself why you are excited about the project at hand and who will benefit from it will pull you in by intrinsic motivation. Being motivated is the first step toward focusing your attention to get the task done. Read the full story.