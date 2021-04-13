Majority of Louisianans support increased spending for early childhood education

Most Louisianans favor boosting spending on early childhood education in the state, according to the last of five reports from the 2021 Louisiana Survey.

The latest installment from the Public Policy Research Lab at LSU’s Reilly Center for Media and Public Affairs contains results from questions asking Louisianans for their opinions on early childhood education. Here are the highlights:

• A majority of Louisiana residents support more spending for child care, regardless of whether the program is universal or targeted to low-income families. Seventy-six percent support increasing state spending on child care for infants and toddlers from low-income families, and 75% support doing so for 3- and 4-year-olds from low-income families. Similarly, 69% support increasing state spending on child care for infants and toddlers from all families, and 67% support doing so for 3- and 4-year-olds from all families.

• Likewise, a majority of state residents back more spending on universal and means-tested early childhood education, with 71% supporting an increase for infants and toddlers.

• There is also majority support for raising taxes to pay for spending on early childhood education and child care programs. Fifty-seven percent support raising taxes to increase spending on child care for low-income families. Fifty-three percent support raising taxes to increase spending on child care for all families.

The Louisiana Survey polled 781 adult residents statewide to find out how Louisianans view their government and its policies. The survey was conducted from January 4 to March 1. See the full report.