LWCC launches private foundation to fund workplace safety initiatives 

The Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation today announced the launch of a private foundation, LWCC Foundation, to help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on Louisiana businesses and workers.

The foundation will focus on health, wellness and safety in the workplace. Louisiana Well Again, its first initiative, will include a $1.1 million, three-phased response package to help Louisiana respond to and recover from the novel coronavirus.

The first phase of the Louisiana Well Again: COVID-19 Response Package is a $100,000 gift to Feeding Louisiana, a statewide nonprofit organization that supports food banks. The second phase consists of a grant program providing $500,000 to support the work of COVID-19 front-line hospital and health care workers, with funds to be distributed by June.

The third phase of the response package includes another $500,000 grant program to fund initiatives focused on improving the health, wellness and safety of Louisiana workers following the pandemic. The aim is to implement long-term solutions that target long-existing vulnerabilities in Louisiana workers. This program will begin later in the year, once there is more information about how COVID-19 has impacted Louisiana’s workforce. See the full announcement from LWCC.