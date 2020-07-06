Lululemon applies for commercial plan review permit at Acadian Village store

Lululemon has applied for a “commercial plan review” permit at its location in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road.

John Ranous of Nationwide Permit Consultants, a Los Angeles-based company that specializes in managing commercial permits for national retailers throughout the U.S., filed the permit today, public records show.

A description identifies the permit as being for “tenant improvements” to its existing building, and as seeking to “change use from A2 occupancy to M mercantile retail clothing and accessories, interior and some exterior along with plumbing mechanical and electrical work.” It’s unclear what exactly this means, as Ranous did not respond to a request for comment prior to publication.

A store general manager also deferred comment to Lululemon’s corporate office, which could not be reached for comment before this afternoon’s deadline.

The permit comes shortly after Lululemon Athletica Inc. announced it will acquire Mirror, an at-home fitness platform that sells equipment as well as subscription services for home exercise and wellness classes, for $500 million.

The athletic apparel store is currently open for curbside pickup in Baton Rouge.