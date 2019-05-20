Lubricity Labs aiming to disrupt professional hair product industry

It was only two years ago that local chemist Boyce Clark and his nascent business went viral after creating a product line to help tame his daughter’s frizzy hair. And as Business Report covers in a new feature, Boyce’s next big hit, Q-Smooth and Total Smooth, marks the company stepping out from the direct-to-consumer market and into the professional salon-only realm.

His Lubricity Labs’ professional products have since made it into 153 salons across the Gulf Coast in less than one year, including 37 in the greater Baton Rouge area.

Not only is it safer, says Clark, Q-Smooth also captures an untapped market—clients who want smoother hair but don’t want to spend the time or money on extensive treatments that cost hundreds of dollars.

Clark claims his product has the potential to disrupt the smoothing treatment industry because there’s nothing like it on the market. But in a world where “disruption” is the buzzword du jour, is Clark’s product actually making waves?

