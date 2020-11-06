LSU’s presidential search committee hopes to select search firm next week

LSU’s presidential search committee, which recently voted to retain a firm to help in the search process, could be presented with a short list of potential firms by next Friday, when the committee is scheduled to meet again.

Over the past few weeks, Mary Werner, a committee member and also a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors, says a working group within the committee has been contacting various firms and gathering introductory information from them. The working group expects to receive information from all the firms by Monday and will whittle down the list to three options, which it will present to the 20-person committee next week.

“Many of the firms have experience in higher education searches and medical system searches,” Werner said during the committee’s Zoom meeting Friday afternoon.

Committee chairman James Williams said he hopes the group will be able to select a firm at next week’s meeting as well.

Other committee members offered suggestions about what qualifications they’d want for a search firm to have, including: 1) ensuring the firm isn’t conducting any competitive searches, such as for a peer institution, 2) experience with research institutions, in particular, and 3) a history of presenting a diverse slate of candidates.

A list of firms under consideration was not immediately available before this afternoon’s deadline.