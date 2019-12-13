LSU’s F. King Alexander could be named Oregon State’s president today 

LSU President F. King Alexander could be named president of Oregon State University today after seven years at Louisiana’s flagship university, USA Today reports.

Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees will make the announcement during a special board meeting at noon central time at OSU’s Memorial Union Horizon Room in Corvallis. The meeting is open to the public.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the process, among them a member of the LSU Board of Supervisors, told USA Today that Alexander informed them he expected to be the choice.

The new Oregon State president will take the helm July 1, replacing current President Ed Ray.

Ray has served as president for 17 years, the longest tenure of any current public university president in Oregon.

LSU has about 45,000 students on campuses throughout the state. Though each campus has a president or chancellor, Alexander leads the entire system, including the flagship campus in Baton Rouge. Oregon State is the largest university in Oregon with more than 31,000 students.

