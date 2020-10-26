LSU’s E.J. Ourso College of Business secures a new dean

LSU has tapped Jared Llorens to serve as dean of the E.J. Ourso College of Business, the university announced today.

Llorens has been serving as the college’s interim dean since July, after the initial search for the next dean was paused earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. His permanent appointment comes four months after Richard White retired from the position in June.

“In a short period of time as interim dean, Dr. Llorens garnered impressive support from his colleagues and from our students, alumni and industry partners,” LSU Provost Stacia Haynie says of Llorens, who is from Baton Rouge. “His long-standing connection to LSU and Louisiana combined with his exceptional leadership skills will serve the college and our university well.”

Prior to assuming the interim dean position, Llorens chaired LSU’s Department of Public Administration and is still a professor in public administration, holding the John W. Dupuy Endowed Professorship and recently being named as a Fellow of the National Academy of Public Administration. Llorens’ research focuses primarily on human resource management, with particular interests in compensation and HRM information systems.

Before his LSU career, Llorens served as a faculty member at the University of Kansas and worked in human resource management with the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. Office of Personnel Management. He received his Ph.D. in public administration from the University of Georgia in 2007, his MPA from the University of Texas at Austin’s LBJ School of Public Affairs in 1999, and his B.A. in English from Loyola University in New Orleans in 1996.