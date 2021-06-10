LSU working to get more women in upper-management positions

Stacia Haynie, who doubles as the executive vice president and provost for LSU’s A&M campus and as the chief academic officer and liaison with the Board of Regents, is, at least on paper, the highest-paid female administrator at LSU.

On top of a 12-month base salary of $268,884, Haynie receives a stipend for serving as LSU provost, along with an additional $6,200 annual stipend for serving as an alumni professor. In total, she rakes in $400,000 a year.

But Haynie recognizes she’s in the minority in academia, where men have long outnumbered women as the top earners at their respective research institutions. The same has held true at LSU for many years, until the university recently began hiring more women to fill roles in its upper ranks.

Haynie is working with Donna Torres, LSU’s interim vice president for finance and administrative services, to conduct an equity analysis for faculty and staff this upcoming year.

Her efforts come on the heels of a report released in February by the Eos Foundation and the American Association of University Women, which measured who has power on a college campus by determining who holds the 10 highest-paid jobs at the nation’s top research universities. It shows that women across the U.S. account for only 24% of the top earners in an institution’s core group of employees, while women of color comprise just over 2% of top earners.

Last year, women held 30% of the highest-paid jobs among LSU’s core academic employees, but received only 25% of the dollars that went to the university’s top earners, according to the report.

However, university officials say that’s changed over the past 12 months. To date, women occupy 50% of the same positions at LSU that are noted in the report, with the pay allocated to women from these same 10 positions now 48.32%.

It’s a key step in the right direction, LSU administrators say. But it’s just that: a start, not a solution, to addressing the gender gap in higher education.

