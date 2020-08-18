LSU won’t be reporting COVID-19 cases on campus  

Whether university students and staff know how widespread coronavirus is on their campuses is being left up to their school administrators. The state has offered no guidance about what the schools should disclose to the public regarding COVID-19 cases as campuses open up for fall classes.

That decision has been left up to the individual higher education institutions—and their approaches are wildly different, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Southern University, UL-Lafayette and Tulane are all reporting virus cases weekly or daily.

At least four public universities—including Louisiana’s largest higher education institution and flagship campus at LSU—won’t disclose how many students and staff test positive for COVID-19 this fall. LSU publicly posted its coronavirus cases last spring, but has since removed that information from its website, says Ernie Ballard, the school’s spokesperson.

Northwestern State University, University of New Orleans and Nicholls State University also said last week they won’t share information about infection rates and virus case counts.

LSU took down its old COVID-19 tracker, in part because of concerns from its attorneys about privacy laws, Ballard said.

LSU is collecting campuswide data and doing some institution-sponsored testing similar to what has been made public at other major colleges across the country. All LSU students and staff are required to report whether they have experienced coronavirus symptoms through a phone app daily.

They are also required to tell LSU if they test positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. Students are encouraged to get tested at the student health center on campus, and the school is also testing a sample size of its population repeatedly to monitor the spread of the disease in its community. Read the full story.