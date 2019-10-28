LSU vet school breaks ground on $13M wellness clinic 

The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine has broken ground on a $13 million clinic that will serve as the central hub for the school’s primary care, dermatology, integrative medicine and ophthalmology.

The 40,000-square-foot Stephenson Pet Clinic will be located on the grounds in front of the current small animal clinic at the vet school, and was funded by $4 million of private donations, $4 million in school self-generated revenues and $5 million in state funding, says Ginger Guttner, vet school communications manager. Construction is expected to be completed in March or April 2021.

The primary donors for the project were Emmet and Toni Stephenson.

In the decades since the current veterinary medicine building was completed in 1978, LSU has grown the number of faculty members, students and services it provides and needs more space to treat patients. The LSU vet school is one of only 30 veterinary schools in the U.S. and the only one in Louisiana.

A group of dogs actually did the groundbreaking on Friday, digging their paws in the dirt to signify the launch of the project. See the LSU announcement here.