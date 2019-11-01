LSU student entrepreneurs using tech to predict crime

One might think that home burglaries happen on the darkest of nights when it’s difficult to see, but that kind of crime is actually more likely to occur on a clear night, with a full moon. Stormy evenings, it turns out, are a no-go crime situation as well.

“Believe it or not, criminals don’t like being out in the rain, even if they’re committing crimes,” says Crimer CEO and founder Alexander Adams.

Crimer is prediction software that sprang from a class project in LSU’s computer science program. It turned the team of student developers, some of whom are still in college, into overnight entrepreneurs. Joining Adams on the Crimer team are Charles Glass, serving as chief operating officer, and Ben Geiss, chief research officer. The students spent two semesters developing their project, which scrapes data from the internet and crunches it down to predict where and how any criminal activity could happen.

The group then presented the project to the Industry Advisory Board at LSU, responsible for advising the computer science department.

“And it was so well received that we thought it would be a crime not to make it into a business,” Adams likes to joke. Though incorporated in 2018, it was in May when Crimer, aided with money from friends and family, along with a pair of government contracts, rented an office on Government Street—complete with the bean bag chairs, snacks and the arm-wrestling table every tech company needs—that things began to heat up.

The big goal is to work with law enforcement vendors, Adams says, and the company is working to find an in through subcontracts and networking. Read the full feature about Crimer from the latest edition of Business Report.