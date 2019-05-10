LSU spring commencement sets size, diversity records

LSU graduated its largest and most diverse class ever at the university’s 298th commencement exercises this morning, the university announced.

A record 4,442 degrees were awarded at the spring commencement ceremony. The overall class of 2018-19—students receiving degrees in previous summer and fall commencements combined with the current spring commencement—saw 7,047 degrees awarded, the highest in any academic year.

This spring saw the most degrees ever awarded to female students, African-American students, Hispanic students and Asian students. Among female students, a new record of 2,494 degrees were awarded; a new record of 435 degrees were awarded to African-American students; a new record of 266 degrees were awarded to Hispanic students; and a new record of 179 degrees were awarded to Asian students. This spring also saw the second-highest number of veterans receiving degrees with 89 degrees awarded.

A number of records were also set for the entire 2018-19 overall graduating class—3,826 degrees awarded to female students; 418 degrees to Hispanic students; and 271 degrees to Asian students. For the overall class, LSU award the second-most ever degrees to African-American students, 766, and the second-most degrees to veterans, 172. Read the full announcement.