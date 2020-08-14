LSU says it could lose $80M if SEC football is canceled 

LSU leaders say the school is facing a steep loss if the SEC follows the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences in canceling fall sports.

LSU Interim President Thomas Galligan said today that missing the fall college football season could have a $60 million to $80 million impact on the school’s revenue, especially affecting the athletics budget, WBRZ-TV reports. If that were to happen, Galligan says, the university would have to “figure it out” in order to make up some of the lost ground.

“I think we’ll go back to square one with everything,” Galligan says. “And even though that’s a lot of money, we’re gonna put safety first.”

Galligan said he and other officials are meeting with SEC leaders every week to discuss the situation. Since the pandemic began in spring, the president says the school has already lost about $12 million. Read the full story.