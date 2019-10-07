LSU researcher advances light engineering  

At the quantum level, light remains difficult to control for engineering purposes. However, research from LSU physics professor Omar Magaña-Loaiza, says the university, could allow engineers to better control how light works in a range of technologies, from imaging to measurement and computation.

Magaña-Loaiza’s research, recently published by academic journal Nature.com, looks at how to control fluctuations in the photons that make up light rays, which will allow for more precise measurements and better laser lights.

Magaña-Loaiza’s research team successfully demonstrated a way to generate multiple kinds of light with manipulable quantum states (think how sunlight contains UV but incandescent light does not) in one single setup.

“I really think we’re doing something new, and I think people are starting to recognize this,” Magaña-Loaiza said. Read the full story from LSU.