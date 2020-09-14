LSU releases priority consideration plan for student football tickets

LSU Athletics announced its plans for student ticket priority consideration in a broadcast email to students sent out today, according to The Reveille.

Priority consideration will be given to students who have completed a COVID-19 test and reported their results to the university at any time after Aug. 15.

The email also included a number of “fan safety precautions” that all attendees, including students, will have to adhere to. Fans who may be sick, are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have medical issues of concern as listed by the CDC are advised to stay home.

Face masks covering the nose and mouth are required at all times on campus; coverings may be temporarily removed while consuming food and beverages. Social distancing is also mandatory at all times on campus, including at Tiger Stadium.

Due to Tiger Stadium’s 25% capacity, the LSU Ticket Office and Student Government developed a prioritization plan that attempts to “accommodate as many students as possible with a ticket to at least one game” this season. Tickets will be allotted to students using both the 2019 LSU Student Priority Point Rankings, as well as by classification with seniors getting more tickets than underclassmen. All tickets will be reserved seating. Read the full story.