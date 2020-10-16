LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation issues RFPs for University Lakes project

LSU has issued three requests for proposals for its University Lakes rehabilitation project.

The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, through a single-member entity called University Lakes LLC, is looking for one firm to provide master design services, another to handle geotechnical data collection and sediment sampling, and another to conduct a bathymetric and stump identification survey. All proposals are due Nov. 20 before noon and proposer interviews will take place Dec. 3, with contractors selected the same day.

The master designer is tasked with developing a schematic design for the project that improves water quality, reduces flood risk potential, increases natural habitat and provides expanded and safer recreational opportunities. Design work is expected to take several months.

The chosen firm would also oversee the construction of the project, which marks an effort to rehabilitate and enhance the six-lake system surrounding the LSU campus. So far, some $15 million has been secured from several sources, which should enable design work on all six lakes and cover much of the cost of dredging City Park, Erie, College and Campus lakes.

Ultimately, it’s envisioned that 3 to 5 feet of sediment will be removed from the lakes. However, before the process can begin, one firm would need to collect geotechnical data and complete testing of the lake bottom sediment, while another contractor would need to identify the location, density and size of tree stumps at the bottom of the six lakes.

Upon completion of the design phase, dredging is scheduled to begin in fall 2021.

It’s been more than one year since the state, city, BREC, LSU and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation formed a coalition to restore the lakes. In January, LSU REFF selected a joint venture of national consulting firm Brailsford & Dunlavey and local engineering firm CSRS as the project adviser and preliminary design work began. While the pandemic temporarily halted progress over the spring, work picked up again in September.

Learn more about the RFPs issued today.