LSU Manship School of Mass Communication dean dies 

Martin Johnson, dean of LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication, has died, an LSU spokesman confirmed to Daily Report this morning.

His cause of death is not immediately known.

Johnson graduated from LSU in 1991 with a degree in journalism. He spent six years serving on the Manship faculty, initially as the Kevin P. Reilly, Sr. Chair in Political Communication, before becoming dean of the college in July 2018.

Aside from his well-respected LSU career, Johnson had also spent 12 years teaching at the University of California-Riverside, from 2002 until 2014.

LSU is preparing to release an official statement on Johnson’s death.