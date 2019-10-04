LSU Law Center boasts highest bar passage rate in Louisiana

With 84.38% of its students passing the Louisiana State Bar Exam in July, LSU Law again had the highest passage rate of all Louisiana schools, according to exam results released today.

Of the 125 LSU Law students who took the exam for the first time in July, 85.6% passed, which also ranks first among all law schools in the state. Coming in second was Tulane (78.57%), followed by Loyola (74.76%) and other law schools (67.86%). Southern University had the lowest passage rate, with 64.04% of its 89 first-time test takers passing.

LSU Law’s overall and first-time pass rates are well above statewide averages of 68.39% and 75.29%, respectively.

The 2019 exam results come a day after LSU was recognized by Above the Law as one of the top 50 law schools in the country, based on its first-time bar exam pass rates from 2018. With last year’s 89.10% pass rate—higher than the then-national average of 74.82%—LSU ranked 25th in the U.S. (Check out the full list here).

Bar passage is required before graduating law students may practice in Louisiana. The results include the share of examinees passing the bar who graduated from the state’s public and private law schools, as well as the percentage who passed and graduated from out-of-state law schools.

See the full report.