LSU launches new flex-format MBA program 

The LSU Flores MBA Program is launching a new executive MBA flex format next January that will merge the school’s previously offered professional and executive part-time tracks, LSU announced today.

The new flex format is geared toward working professionals with at least three years of post-graduate work experience. The 36-hour, 20-month curriculum will comprise a combination of online courses, monthly weekend-long campus stays and one global immersion experience.

In the past, online and campus-based classes were two distinct ways to learn, but now many top business schools are transitioning their part-time MBA programs to hybrid MBA formats. This change allows part-time MBA programs to blend both digital and on-campus study, giving students a mixture of both learning environments.

“With the Executive MBA Flex format, students will get the convenience of online classes and a professional network in our campus-based experiences,” LSU Flores MBA Director Dana Hart said in a news release. “They will also engage in experiential learning opportunities—the idea of learning by doing—and travel the world to work on global projects.”

Once students complete their required and custom core classes, they can choose to take elective classes online to earn a specialization in either analytics, emerging technology, or health care management/policy. Read the full announcement.