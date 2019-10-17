LSU launches ‘microcreds,’ shortened online classes

In addition to the new undergraduate and graduate online degree programs being offered this semester, LSU announced it will add micro-credentials, or MicroCreds, to its offerings portfolio.

Designed for individuals who want to gain a new set of skills to immediately apply in the workplace, each MicroCred course is offered online, with some as short as four weeks.

There are also MicroCred programs, made up of a series of two to five related courses. Upon completion of the course, the student earns a digital badge that can be shared online, like LinkedIn. Badges are distributed through Acclaim by Credly, a New York-based digital credentialing company.

The MicroCreds are also available through LSU Online, with credits being applicable towards a degree.

“We are forging a new path that focuses on continually expanding the opportunities for mid-career professionals and non-traditional students to accelerate their career progression or assist in changing career paths,” says Sasha Thackaberry, vice president of LSU Digital and Continuing Education.

Current course offerings are in business, education, human services and social work, liberal arts and humanities, engineering and construction, and technology and data analytics.

Read a recent Business Report feature about LSU’s efforts to bolster its online programs.

For more information on MicroCreds or to register for a program, visit online.lsu.edu/microcreds.