LSU issues RFP for project adviser to oversee lakes project

The LSU Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, has issued a request for proposals seeking a project adviser for the long-planned University Lakes Project.

The RFP invites qualified firms to submit proposals to assist with rehabilitation and improvement of the six lakes adjacent to the LSU campus and City-Brooks Community Park—an estimated $50 million project conceived years ago by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and unveiled last month by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

It also lays out the project adviser’s responsibilities, which will extend through the duration of the project and will include:

• Providing financial analysis

• Assisting with solicitation and selection of a design firm, a contractor and other vendors for design and performance of dredging, excavation and other improvements to the lakes

• Assisting with compliance with the restrictions attached to the anticipated funding sources for the project

The deadline for proposals is Jan. 3, 2020. Presentations are scheduled to take place on either the week of Jan. 6 or Jan. 13.

Also in early January, the project management committee will meet to review the proposals and recommend a project adviser, expecting to secure a designer in spring 2020 and a contractor for dredging and construction by January 2021.

Both the RFP and a memorandum of understanding, detailing the project structure and the entities involved, can be found at lsufoundation.org/reffprojects.