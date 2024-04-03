LSU-Iowa matchup broke woman’s sports betting record 

The superstar women’s college basketball matchups Monday night attracted more than just viewers—the games also set new sports betting records, reports CNBC.

FanDuel tells CNBC that the LSU-Iowa matchup was its biggest betting event ever for women’s sports.

The record betting comes as women’s sports have hit an inflection point, reaching bigger audiences and garnering more interest than ever with the rise of once-in-a-lifetime superstar talent such as Caitlin Clark and increasing valuations of women’s sports franchises.

ESPN also noted an increase in viewership, and said Monday’s airing of the women’s Sweet 16 was its most watched on record, up 96% from last year.

Viewership is spilling over into the sportsbooks with record activity on women’s sports. Yet, with only 26% of bettors being women, according to the American Gaming Association, sportsbooks see a massive opportunity.

