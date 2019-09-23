LSU grad launches dairy-free ice cream business with plans to go nationwide 

LSU alumnae Katelyn Williams’ love of ice cream thrived during her time at LSU and inspired her to start her dairy-free ice cream business.

Williams, a 2013 graduate, moved to Boston with her husband and began creating the frozen desserts in their kitchen and writing blog posts about other ice cream flavors.

When Williams returned south for Christmas, she wanted to make ice cream for her family that her younger sister, who can’t have dairy, could enjoy.

“I scrambled to find a recipe,” Williams says. “It came out awful. My family was so gracious, but it really set off this drive in me to figure out how to do it really well.”

Back in Boston, she researched milk alternatives and founded her first business, Scoop Sights, selling ice cream and popsicles at local farmer’s markets. She initially worked in a basement of a commercial kitchen in Cambridge with no heat.

When the Williams moved to Portland, she rebranded her business and began selling her ice cream at the Portland State University Farmer’s Market. Kate’s Ice Cream is plant-based and gluten-free. She carries six core flavors, as well as a rotation of seasonal flavors, and everything is made by hand. Williams’ goal is to launch nationwide shipping within the next year. Read the full story about Williams from LSU