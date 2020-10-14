LSU game against Florida rescheduled for Dec. 12 

The Southeastern Conference postponed Saturday’s game between No. 10 Florida and defending national champion LSU a day after the Gators had 19 players test positive for COVID-19.

The game was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12, the league’s built-in bye week before its title game. It’s the second SEC game bumped this week, with the Missouri-Vanderbilt contest postponed earlier.

Florida paused team activities Tuesday after learning it had 19 positives and about a dozen more quarantined because of contact tracing results. Gators head coach Dan Mullen says two assistant coaches also tested positive. Those numbers could increase with Wednesday’s test results.

Florida moved to everyday testing after seeing a spike in positives Sunday, the day after a 41-38 loss at Texas A&M.

The shutdown came three days after Mullen's comments about wanting to pack 90,000 fans inside Florida Field to create a better home-field advantage against the Tigers.