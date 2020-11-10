LSU game against Alabama postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak  

The Alabama at LSU football game set for this Saturday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests, contact tracing and the subsequent quarantine of individuals within the LSU program, according to an announcement from the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC has also decided to postpone the Texas A&M at Tennessee game.

The next steps are critical as, theoretically, the conference could decide to push the Alabama game to Nov. 21 and reschedule LSU-Arkansas for Dec. 19, the date of the SEC championship, Sports Illustrated reports.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said on The Paul Finebaum Show that one of the options the conference is considering is scheduling makeup games between teams that wouldn’t be playing in the championship game to finish the 10-game conference slate. Sports Illustrated has the latest here.