LSU football has record week in winning awards 

The greatest single week in LSU football history soared onward Thursday, as the Tigers took an unprecedented six major awards in the space of a few hours in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame, The Daily Advertiser reports, in a rundown of all the awards received.

Quarterback Joe Burrow won four—the Maxwell Award for the collegiate player of the year, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, the Associated Press Player of the Year and the Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s best quarterback. He will be in New York City on Saturday night for the Heisman Trophy presentation, which has gone to the nation’s top collegiate player since 1935. Should he win the award he will be only the second LSU player to do so, following tailback Billy Cannon in 1959.

Also taking home major awards Thursday in Atlanta were sophomore Ja’Marr Chase, who won the Fred Biletnikoff Award that goes to the nation’s best wide receiver, and junior Grant Delpit, who won the Jim Thorpe Award that goes to the nation’s best defensive back. Chase is No. 1 in the nation in total receiving yards with 1,498, receiving yards per game with 124.8, and in touchdown receptions with a school record 18.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron also won the Home Depot national coach of the year award.

