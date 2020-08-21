LSU expands online offerings with new bachelor’s, master’s programs

LSU is launching eight new online programs as part of its ongoing efforts to expand its online degree offerings.

Two fully online undergraduate degree programs—Bachelor of Science in information systems and decision sciences and Bachelor of Science in sports administration—will launch this fall, with students facing an early-October deadline to apply.

Three graduate degree programs are also launching—Master of Science in industrial engineering, Master of Library and Information Science and Master of Science in sport management. Graduate certificates in archival studies, environmental health sciences, and records and information management will also be added.

The expansion of programs is one step in LSU’s goal to ultimately have 30,000 students enrolled in online programs over the next decade—a figure that would essentially match the number of undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in face-to-face programs at LSU.

