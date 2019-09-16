LSU Emergency Training Center tapped for $22M grant

The LSU National Center for Biomedical Research and Training/Academy of Counter-Terrorist Education will receive a $22 million grant, LSU announced, to help deliver free emergency preparedness training to civilians and first responders.

Also known as LSU NCBRT/ACE, the organization will be able to reach more than 20,000 people across 600 jurisdictions nationwide with the grant, covering the costs of an array of training classes, including active shooter virtual reality training.

The virtual reality classes give participants the ability to train for a variety of scenarios and have been recognized by the National Sheriff’s Association as the “highest quality training” that can be provided to law enforcement.

Participants are outfitted with technology that allows them to immerse themselves in the scene and move around freely in a controlled environment.

