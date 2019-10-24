LSU economics professor has ties with two 2019 Nobel Prize winners

An associate professor in the LSU Department of Economics is a frequent co-author with two of this year’s Nobel Prize winners.

Dan Keniston began collaborating with Nobel Prize winners Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo when Keniston was studying as their graduate student at MIT. Together, they’ve researched strategies to improve institutions in developing countries, with the goal of reducing global poverty.

“I am thrilled and tremendously proud of my collaborators and advisors professors Banerjee and Duflo,” said Keniston. “The movement that they have launched has already transformed many fields of economics but, more importantly, has the potential to save thousands of lives in developing countries.”

Banerjee and Dulfo, along with Michael Kremer, of Harvard University, were awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences last week for their “experimental approach to alleviating global poverty.”

