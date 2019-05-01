LSU comes in at No. 110 for ‘Best Value Colleges’

LSU is ranked No. 110 among the 299 schools on Forbes’ fourth annual “Best Value Colleges 2019” list, which came out in late April.

Four other Louisiana public universities made the list: UL-Lafayette, No. 203; Louisiana Tech, No. 159; and the University of New Orleans, No. 250,

“We are pleased that Forbes ranked LSU as the best value university in Louisiana and among the top of the SEC in their latest America’s Best Value Colleges rankings,” says LSU President F. King Alexander in a prepared statement. “These are the types of rankings that utilize outcome measures that truly matter to parents and students.”

For those tired of losing to Alabama on the gridiron take heart: LSU came in 119 spots better than the school from Tuscaloosa.

Forbes evaluated data for 645 American public and private colleges and universities that award four-year degrees to “help students and their families evaluate the likely return on their investment,” the magazine says. Private for-profit schools and the United States’ five service academies were not included in the list.

For the best value list, the magazine considered school quality, net price, net debt, rates of graduation within six years and mid-career alumni earnings based data compiled for its most recent America’s Top Colleges, published in August 2018. Forbes also took into account access for low-income students, based on the percentage of each school’s student body that receives federal Pell Grants.

LSU came in at 192nd on Forbes’ Top Colleges list for 2018, and within the Top Colleges ranking, 59th among public colleges, 102nd among research universities and 36th in the South.

