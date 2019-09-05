LSU class project turns into crime prediction company 

LSU computer software students have created a program they say can be used to predict crime in a geographic area and have turned it into a tech startup.

The platform, called Crimer, was developed as a class project in an undergraduate computer science and engineering class, according to an LSU announcement.

“We collect crime data from the Internet and use it to build a national crime prediction map over the United States,” says Alexander Adams, an LSU graduate and CEO of Crimer. “A variety of machine-learning algorithms are responsible for the extraction, transformation, loading and predicting of crime reports. We complement our crime data with a variety of auxiliary data—weather, terrain, population and more.”

Crimer’s software uses a heat map to determine where crime is prevalent and predict crime patterns and takes into account daily news articles and police reports.

Currently, the company is contracting with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide prediction data to reduce overtime costs and idle time on patrols, and with the East Baton Rouge Police Department and District Attorney’s Office to look at opioid use.

Crimer is also working with LSU’s Stephenson Entrepreneurship Institute to help bring computer science and entrepreneurship students together through programs such as Startup Weekend and the Venture Challenge competition. The hope is that more engineering students will develop an entrepreneurial mindset. Read the full news release from LSU.